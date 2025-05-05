Hungarian university offers intensive pharmacy training program for Azerbaijani students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijani students will have the opportunity to participate in an intensive pharmacy training program at the University of Pecs in Hungary, said András Fittler, Associate Professor at the University of Pécs' Department of Pharmacy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled "Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" in Baku, Fittler highlighted that Azerbaijan has significant potential for training specialists at both the undergraduate and master's levels, with a strong emphasis on expanding their knowledge and practical skills in industrial pharmacy.

"Together with industry experts and the PanoPharma pharmaceutical factory, we have developed a special program that will provide students and graduates with intensive training, focusing on the practical aspects of pharmacy. This will undoubtedly contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical sector," he said.

Fittler also noted that the University of Pécs' Faculty of Pharmacy offers a five-year master's program in pharmacy, along with an undergraduate program in biotechnology, which is implemented in collaboration with the medical faculty.

"The university also operates clinics and research centers, which play a key role in training specialists and conducting relevant research in medicine, biotechnology, and pharmacy," said the professor.

Currently, nearly 30 Azerbaijani students are studying at the university.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel