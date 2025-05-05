Iran rules out need for ''snapback'' mechanism against country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ There is no justification for the activation of the "snapback" mechanism against Iran, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that certain parties were attempting to exploit this issue, a stance Iran categorically rejects.

He further warned that any move to activate the "snapback" mechanism would result in responsibility for those taking such actions.

"Regarding military threats against Iran and differing positions in the discussions, Iran is proceeding with utmost professionalism and caution, fully adhering to the negotiation process. The key focus for Iran is the decisions made at the negotiating table. In response to any threats, Iran will deliver the strongest possible retaliation," he added.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a series of stages are triggered if one member state complains about another's violation of the agreement. If these stages fail to resolve the issue, the complaining country can bring the matter before the UN Security Council. Should Iran’s complaint be raised and accepted by the Security Council, international sanctions could be reinstated. Furthermore, the Security Council may authorize military action against Iran.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

