TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5.A new direct flight route has been launched between Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and Tel Aviv, Israel, Trend reports, citing Air Samarkand.

The inaugural flight took place on May 4.

This new route is expected to strengthen ties between the two countries across various sectors, including tourism, business, and cultural exchange. The launch of the flight marks a significant step in expanding bilateral relations and improving connectivity between Uzbekistan and Israel.