Belarus Commodity Exchange reaching out to lot of Azerbaijani companies to join its trades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. We are looking for partners for Belarusian companies, and if we are in Azerbaijan today, then we are also looking for partners among Belarusian companies for Azerbaijani ones, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) Alexander Osmolovsky told Trend.

He first provided information about BUCE.

“We are a trading platform. It is an electronic platform that facilitates the trade of various goods. We help businesses find each other, conduct sales and purchase operations, and conclude contracts. The goal of our exchange is to support the promotion and sale of goods.

We are looking for partners for Belarusian companies, and if we are in Azerbaijan today, it means we are also seeking partners among Azerbaijani companies for Belarusian firms. That is why I came here today. Of course, my interest is to see as many Azerbaijani companies as possible join our exchange — including those from Karabakh. For me, it doesn’t matter where they come from. The more companies there are, the greater the trade turnover between our countries,” he emphasized.

Osmolovsky also invited representatives from Karabakh to participate in official trade operations in Belarus.

“Goods will be coming from Belarus, and goods will be sent from Azerbaijan to Belarus, correct? That’s why I’m here today —we’re talking about our exchange and trying to make more companies aware of it. I don’t know whether there were representatives from Karabakh here today. If there were, I would be very pleased. Maybe today, through you, through your media outlet, I am taking the opportunity to extend an invitation to those companies as well: let them come to Belarus, make use of our exchange, and establish business with Belarus.

Today, we signed an agreement with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan. This agency supports business development and helps increase trade turnover between our countries. Therefore, I believe that our joint cooperation will contribute to increasing trade volume, mutual business recognition, and partner discovery in both countries. We'll develop joint projects and implement them. I believe we'll succeed,” he added.

