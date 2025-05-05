Zangazur Corridor serves as vital link between Asia and Europe - Azerbaijan’s finance minister

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Zangazur Corridor serves as vital link between Asia and Europe, Sahil Babayev, ADB governor from Azerbaijan, finance minister, said, in his address to the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“The Zangazur Corridor is a strategic initiative that will enhance regional connectivity and

economic integration. This corridor serves as a vital link between Asia and Europe, facilitating the

movement of goods, services, and people across the region. By investing in this corridor,

Azerbaijan aims to unlock new economic opportunities, promote sustainable development, and foster greater cooperation among neighboring countries,” he said.

Babayev noted that the Zangazur Corridor is not just a physical infrastructure project; it represents a commitment to building enduring partnerships and ensuring stability and prosperity for the entire region.