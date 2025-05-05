Kazakhstan interested in expanding co-op with ADB in modernization of its energy infrastructure - vice minister

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on mutually beneficial terms in the modernization and development of its energy, engineering, and public utility infrastructure, Dauren Kengbeil, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Finance, Alternate Governor of ADB, said in his message to the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“A number of projects on the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan are being successfully implemented by the bank’s active participation and assistance,” he said.

Kengbeil noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates ADB’s role as a reliable partner in promoting sustainable development in

the Asia and Pacific region.

“In 2024, the bank launched the 2024–2030 Environment Action Plan and the 2024–2030 Disaster Risk Management Action Plan, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, climate solutions, and resilient recovery. ADB is making significant efforts to ensure inclusive growth, including supporting infrastructure projects and expanding access to social protection. The bank integrates environmental priorities into country partnership strategies and helps implement projects that address socio-economic challenges. ADB is an important and strategic partner for the Republic of Kazakhstan,” he noted.