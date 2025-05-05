Azerbaijan lifts lid on its state budget revenues for 4M2025
From January through April of 2025, Azerbaijan's national budget receipts were 219.7 million manat ($129 million), or 1.6 percent more than expected. That amount grew to 13.9 billion manat ($8 billion) over the reporting period.
