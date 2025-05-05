Iran sees modest growth in passenger car output in early 2025

Iran's passenger car production saw a slight rise of 1.7 percent in the first month of the current Iranian year, with over 46,000 vehicles produced by the country's three main automakers. However, annual output for the previous Iranian year declined by 1 percent compared to the year before, reflecting a broader slowdown in overall production despite the short-term growth.

