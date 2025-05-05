Iran's Mazandaran customs reports strong product exports in early 2025
In the first month of the current Iranian year, product exports through customs in Iran's Mazandaran Province reached 145,000 tons. The exports mainly included dairy products, cement, rubber materials, kiwis, and food items, with key destinations including Iraq, Russia, India, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.
