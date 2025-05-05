Middle Corridor is not just physical link but, stabilizing force - Azerbaijan’s finance minister

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Middle Corridor is not just a physical link but, a stabilizing force, Sahil Babayev, Governor of ADB from Azerbaijan, Minister of Finance, said, in his address to the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“Recent global and regional developments have underscored the critical importance of the Middle

Corridor initiative, in which Azerbaijan occupies an important position. Against a backdrop of

heightened tensions and uncertainties, the strategic significance of this corridor as an alternative and dependable route has become increasingly apparent. It offers a means to diversify economic dependencies and mitigate vulnerabilities associated with geopolitical shifts,” he said.

Babayev pointed out that the comprehensive analysis and strategic roadmap unveiled in the latest update are paramount, as they aim to enhance the Middle Corridor’s performance, ensuring its resilience as a vital conduit for commerce and collaboration, even amidst regional or global instability.

“Azerbaijan, strategically situated at the crossroads of East and West, recognizes its pivotal role in advancing the Middle Corridor’s development. The initiatives and timelines outlined today closely align with our national objectives of enhancing infrastructure, boosting efficiency, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

As Azerbaijan commits to this initiative, we underscore the Middle Corridor’s role not just as a physical link but as a stabilizing force. It transcends mere logistics and trade; it epitomizes the forging of enduring partnerships capable of withstanding geopolitical pressures,” he noted.