Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 5 May 2025 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Nursultan Ziyadov
Nursultan Ziyadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The event brings together Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as business representatives and officials from both countries.

B2B meetings were held ahead of the forum. Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed as a result of the event.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more