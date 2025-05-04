ADB president names five strategic priorities set for future

MILAN, Italy, May 4. We must put people first, declared Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as he outlined the institution's forward-looking vision during the ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

Speaking at a pivotal time of mounting global challenges, Kanda identified five strategic priorities that will define the Bank's path in the years ahead.

"There are opportunities to improve our societies and dramatically utilize cutting-edge technological innovations," Kanda said, adding that ADB now has an even greater responsibility to guide countries "at the age of high risks and great opportunities."

Kanda emphasized that the ADB is evolving to be "more accumulative, agile, and proactive," aiming to transform lives, especially for the most vulnerable, and to inspire optimism for future generations.

He outlined five key strategic areas for ADB's focus:

1. Private sector development – ​​including a bold plan to quadruple private sector operations to $13 billion in annual commitments.

2. Digital transformation – leveraging innovation to support inclusive growth.

3. Climate action – with increased financing and support for climate-resilient infrastructure.

4. Regional connectivity and integration – enhancing cooperation and cross-border ties.

5. Empowerment and resilience – focusing on social inclusion, gender equity, and human development.

"In particular, we announced the $40 billion ambitious food system transformation program," Kanda said, highlighting a major step towards sustainability and food security in the region.

Kanda closed with a reaffirmation of his guiding principle: "My principle is putting people first. We would like to transform the lives of the most vulnerable, inspiring optimism and building a brighter future for the next generation."