Belarus multiplies non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Belarus hit the roof with $7.8 million (82.8 percent) year-on-year surge from January through March 2025, reaching $17.2 million. However, trade transactions between the countries decreased by $2.9 million (2.7 percent), landing at $101.6 million. Overall, in the reporting period Belarus ranked 8th among the top importers of Azerbaijan's non-oil products.

