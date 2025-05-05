Azerbaijan's SOFAZ transfer execution to state budget lags expectations in early 2025

During the first four months of this year, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan executed transfers to the state budget with 247.9 million manat ($146.3 million) or 5.1 percent decrease from forecast. This figure amounted to 4.57 billion manat ($2.7 billion)

