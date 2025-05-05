Kazakhstan paves way for new oil and gas chemical ventures by 2029

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is developing new projects in the oil and gas chemical industry, including urea and ammonia-urea production, with complexes planned for Aktobe and Aktau by 2029. Other projects include alkylate production in 2027, polyethylene terephthalate in 2029, and butadiene in 2028. The government has also established a special economic zone covering 3,500 hectares to support the sector. Six major investment projects, totaling around $15 billion, are set to create thousands of jobs and stimulate regional economic growth.

