Investment incentive mechanism supports entrepreneurs' activities in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ One of the key mechanisms implemented to support the activities of entrepreneurs is the investment incentive mechanism, which includes tax and customs exemptions, said Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event "Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow," at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Aliyev further explained that, in order to encourage local production, investment incentive certificates were issued for two projects worth a total of 50 million manat ($29.4 million).