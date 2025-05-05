President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law "On social service"

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amendments to the country's law "On social service", Trend reports.

According to the document, a social worker, within 10 working days from the date of submission of the application to him, carries out an assessment and determination of the need of a person (family) for social services and prepares a report reflecting the form, type of social service, place and duration of social service provision.

Semi-stationary (day) social service consists of providing social-household, medical-social, socio-cultural and other services specified in this law to persons in difficult living conditions, including the elderly who can independently provide for their basic vital needs and have active mobility, and persons with disabilities over the age of 18, during the day or at night, and involving them in appropriate labor activities.

Socio-cultural services are aimed at adapting individuals to socio-cultural life and effectively organizing their leisure time.

The procedure for monitoring the quality and efficiency of services provided in social service institutions is determined by the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

The head of state also signed a decree on the aforementioned document.