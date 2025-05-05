IMF notes increase in Tajikistan’s foreign exchange reserves
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Tajikistan’s continued economic growth and accumulation of foreign exchange reserves. In 2024, real GDP grew by 8.4 percent, while reserves rose to $4.7 billion.
