Kazakhstan aims for self-sufficiency in fertilizer production by 2030

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan aims to fully meet its agricultural fertilizer needs through domestic production by 2030, announced Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Speaking at a government meeting led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov, Nagaspayev outlined plans to increase fertilizer production to 4 million tons by 2030, with new types like urea, potassium chloride, and dicalcium phosphate also being developed. The strategy is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's agrochemical industry.

