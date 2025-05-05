EDB highlights broad investment gains in Kazakhstan at start of 2025
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported an increase in Kazakhstan's fixed capital investments in early 2025 compared to the same period the previous year. This growth was supported by a recovery in the manufacturing and transport sectors. The bank also highlighted significant rises in investment in the education sector and water supply infrastructure. The EDB continues to focus on promoting sustainable economic development and regional integration among its member states.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy