EDB highlights broad investment gains in Kazakhstan at start of 2025

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported an increase in Kazakhstan's fixed capital investments in early 2025 compared to the same period the previous year. This growth was supported by a recovery in the manufacturing and transport sectors. The bank also highlighted significant rises in investment in the education sector and water supply infrastructure. The EDB continues to focus on promoting sustainable economic development and regional integration among its member states.

