Azerbaijan details number of mines neutralized in liberated zones this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ A total of 32 anti-personnel, 19 anti-tank mines, mines, and 504 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized in the liberated areas from April 28 through May 4, Trend reports via the weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The demining operations were carried out in various regions, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to the report, 1,416.9 ha of land were cleared of mines.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

