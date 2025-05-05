Kazakhstan seeks co-op with Chinese companies on coal chemical projects
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is exploring coal chemistry development, leveraging its vast coal reserves to shift from a raw-material economy and boost added value. Minister Yersayin Nagaspaev shared that the country is collaborating with major Chinese companies like CHN Energy and East China Engineering on the initiative, while also working with domestic coal enterprises and scientific institutions to implement advanced technologies for producing sought-after chemical products.
