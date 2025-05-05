Azerbaijan moves to include outpatient drug coverage under health insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan is currently working on ensuring outpatient medication coverage through the mandatory health insurance (MHI) system, said Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, Trend reports.

Speaking at an international conference titled "Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" in Baku, Aliyev emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry plays a crucial strategic role in the development of healthcare and the overall health of the population.

"The primary goal of MHI is to protect the health of the population and ensure equal and consistent access to quality medical services. When we talk about the quality of healthcare, it’s not only the work of doctors and medical personnel that matters but also the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of medications.

Since the implementation of MHI, access to medical services across all regions of the country has improved, citizens now have more choices when selecting a doctor, and preventive screenings and early diagnostics have improved. "Medication provision is part of this large system, and at this stage, we are making steady progress. One of our main priorities from the outset has been the continuous provision of medicines, especially for chronic and widespread diseases, to ensure that the treatment process for patients is uninterrupted," he added.

Aliyev further explained that in addition to a range of medical services covered by the current MHI package, the costs of medications used in emergency medical care, inpatient treatment, outpatient procedures, as well as anesthesia and medical consumables, are already covered.

"We are also working on covering the costs of prescription medications for outpatient treatment through MHI. A phased approach will be implemented: initially, prescription drugs for cardiovascular diseases will be covered, followed by medications for digestive and respiratory diseases in the next phase. At the same time, a 'positive list' of medications is being developed, which will define the range of drugs covered. We are also in the process of signing contracts with pharmacies for medicines included in this list. This measure aims not only to reduce the financial burden on citizens during treatment but also to ensure their continuous and consistent access to medical services," Aliyev explained.

In conclusion, he emphasized that the development of the pharmaceutical industry is not just a technical task but a critical element in shaping a healthy future society.

"In every sector serving the public, unity, cooperation, and mutual understanding are essential. I am confident that this event will expand cooperation opportunities between the public and private sectors in the pharmaceutical industry and open the door for future joint initiatives," he said.

