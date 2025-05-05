Pharmaceutical industry set to thrive with new national legislation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Recent reforms in national legislation, along with the creation of a favorable business environment and attractive investment conditions, have opened up vast opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical industry, the country's Health Minister Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ongoing international conference “Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” in Baku, Musayev emphasized that pharmaceutical enterprises equipped with modern technologies and machinery are being established within special economic zones in Azerbaijan. Additionally, cooperation agreements with foreign partners are being signed to set up joint pharmaceutical ventures.