Kazakhstan, Russia to build butadiene production plant in Atyrau region

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Atyrau region will soon see the construction of a butadiene and derivatives production plant, in collaboration with the Russian company "Tatneft." The announcement was made by regional governor Serik Shapkenov during a government meeting on May 5. The chemical industry in the region has already shown growth, with a 17.7 percent increase in product volume in the first quarter, reaching 47.7 billion tenge ($90.63 million).

