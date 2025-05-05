Kazakhstan, Russia to build butadiene production plant in Atyrau region
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Atyrau region will soon see the construction of a butadiene and derivatives production plant, in collaboration with the Russian company "Tatneft." The announcement was made by regional governor Serik Shapkenov during a government meeting on May 5. The chemical industry in the region has already shown growth, with a 17.7 percent increase in product volume in the first quarter, reaching 47.7 billion tenge ($90.63 million).
