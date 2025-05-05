Azerbaijan approves Ministry of Foreign Affairs' new charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The Charter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) has been officially approved, Trend reports.

The relevant document was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Under the newly approved Charter, the MFA is defined as the central executive authority responsible for coordinating Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and state regulation in the area of international relations. It also leads the unified system of diplomatic service organs.

The MFA’s activities will be guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international agreements that the country has signed, the "Diplomatic Service Law," the Consular Regulations of Azerbaijan, and other national laws, decrees, and orders issued by the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

In carrying out its duties and exercising its rights, the MFA will work in cooperation with other state agencies, local self-government bodies, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, as well as legal and natural persons.

The MFA will have its own independent balance, state property, treasury and bank accounts, seals engraved with its name and the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as various stamps and forms for official correspondence.

The Ministry’s operational costs will be financed through the state budget and other sources specified in the law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is based in the capital Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel