UAE rolls out red carpet for Azerbaijani parliament speaker (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the UAE on an official visit, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The officials who welcomed Gafarova at the Abu Dhabi International Airport included Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE Elchin Baghirov and Azerbaijan's Consul General in Dubai Javidan Huseynov.

The itinerary includes a number of meetings that Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament will have with the state officials durinf this visit.

