IMF discloses share of non-performing loans in Tajikistan's banking sector

The proportion of non-performing loans (NPLs) within the banking sector of Tajikistan reached seven percent as of February 2025, indicating enhanced asset quality in the context of robust consumer lending activities. According to the IMF, private sector credit rose by 29 percent year-on-year, while reserve money growth remained elevated due to gold purchases by the central bank.

