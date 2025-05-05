Azerbaijan expands foreign ministry structure with new department in Nakhchivan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree aimed at strengthening the operational framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) on May 5, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the "Regulation on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved, alongside the "Structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The decree mandates that the Cabinet of Ministers prepare new drafts for regulations related to Azerbaijan’s embassies, permanent representations, consulates, and honorary consuls, as stipulated by the "Diplomatic Service Law," and submit them to the President within three months. Additionally, the decree tasks the MFA with preparing proposals regarding diplomatic staff salaries, allowances based on diplomatic rank, service length, representation, and other provisions, to be presented to the President within a month.

The decree also calls for the creation of a relevant department under the MFA’s apparatus in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to streamline the ministry’s operations in the region. Further actions will be taken to address other issues arising from this decree.

As a result of this move, the MFA’s structure will now include the ministry’s apparatus—departments and sections—as well as Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions and consulates.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel