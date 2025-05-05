Azerbaijan secures spot as one of Belarus’s top export allies - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the key export partners of Belarus, said Mikhael Miatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Miatlikov highlighted Azerbaijan’s upward movement in Belarus’s trade rankings.

"By the end of last year, Azerbaijan rose from the 13th to the 11th position among Belarus’s trading partners and ranked seventh in terms of export volume. This is the result of consistent efforts by our companies and regular bilateral visits," he said.

Miatlikov noted that in 2024, bilateral trade turnover has increased significantly. Belarusian meat and dairy products, petroleum products, and timber have shown particularly strong growth.

"The 46 percent growth in trade turnover reflects that businesses in both countries are actively exploring new market niches.

Azerbaijan has confidently moved up in our export rankings over the past year, which demonstrates the steady development of our economic cooperation," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel