Azerbaijan’s paid services income takes nosedive, falling short of expectations in 4M2025

In the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s revenue from paid services offered by state-funded organizations hit 200.3 million manat, missing the mark by a whopping 26.4 percent. However, the state budget's total revenue reached 13.9 billion manat, exceeding the projected figure by 1.6 percent, or 219.7 million manat.

