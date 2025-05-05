Belarusian PM's visit lends new impetus to relations between Baku and Minsk - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The visit of the Prime Minister of Belarus has given a fresh impetus to relations between Baku and Minsk, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Abdullayev noted that the visit of the Azerbaijani Prime Minister to Belarus in the autumn of the previous year marked an important stage in the development of bilateral ties.

"The visit to Minsk last October was a significant event that gave a powerful boost to the further expansion of cooperation," he stated, highlighting that the agreements reached at that time are already yielding concrete results.

Abdullayev emphasized that during the current visit of the Belarusian delegation to Azerbaijan, large-scale activities are taking place, including business meetings and B2B sessions aimed at strengthening economic relations.

"We are pleased to see such a representative delegation from Belarus and to discuss issues that open up new opportunities for cooperation between our countries," he added.

