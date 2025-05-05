U.S. leader’s remarks on Iran’s oil sales expected to stall talks - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on Iran's oil sales will not facilitate the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, said Esmail Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson,Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference today in Tehran, Baghaei noted that conflicting remarks from US officials will not influence Iran's principled stance.

"The Iranian side has put forward its principled position. If the US remains committed to its demand that Iran not possess nuclear weapons, many issues can be resolved," he noted.

In his statement, US President Donald Trump noted that Iran possesses abundant energy resources and does not require a nuclear program. In recent days, severe sanctions, particularly targeting Iran's oil sector, have been enforced.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

