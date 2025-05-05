Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region set to open strategic gas-chemical complex
The first phase of a major gas-chemical complex is set to begin construction in Khorezm region, with plans to produce 2 million tons of high-value-added polymer products annually. The project, along with the development of a chemical technology park and new production projects, aims to further strengthen Khorezm’s position in the chemical industry and boost its industrial growth.
