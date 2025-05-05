Iran reaffirms readiness to resume nuclear talks – spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Iran has reiterated its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, expressing readiness to resume negotiations regarding its nuclear program, said Esmail Baghaei, the country's spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference today in Tehran, Baghaei affirmed that Iran has fully demonstrated its dedication to diplomacy by participating in several rounds of talks in recent times.

He explained that any changes to the timing or delays of the talks were based on the suggestion of Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, and the agreement of both parties involved.

"Iran is waiting for Oman to announce its position regarding the future of the talks. Since the negotiations between Iran and the US are not direct, the timing and location of the talks are coordinated by Oman," Baghaei stated.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

