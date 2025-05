Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 83.8 manat, or $49 (1.5 percent), at the end of last week. Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 163 manat, or $96 (2.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,574 manat ($3,280).

Gold ounce value change April 21 5,739 manat ($3,375) April 28 5,609 manat ($3,300) April 22 5,925 manat ($3,485) April 29 5,628 manat ($3,311) April 23 5,689 manat ($3,346) April 30 5,623 manat ($3,307) April 24 5,654 manat ($3,325) May 1 5,486 manat ($3,230) April 25 5,655 manat ($3,326) May 2 5,525 manat ($3,250) Average weekly rate 5,737 manat ($3,374) Average weekly rate 5,574 manat ($3,280)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dipped by 0.4 manat, or $0.2 (0.8 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 55.5 manat, or $32.6, which is 1.2 percent, or 0.66 manat ($0.39), more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 21 55.6 manat ($32.7) April 28 55.9 manat ($33) April 22 55.8 manat ($32.8) April 29 56 manat ($32.9) April 23 55.7 manat ($32.7) April 30 55.8 manat ($32.8) April 24 56.7 manat ($33.3) May 1 54.4 manat ($32) April 25 56.9 manat ($33.4) May 2 55.48 manat ($32.64) Average weekly rate 56.2 manat ($33) Average weekly rate 55.5 manat ($32.6)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week decreased by 0.51 manat, or $0.3 (0.03 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by eight manat, or $4.7 (0.5 percent), to 1,659 manat ($980) compared to the previous week's figure

Platinum ounce value change April 21 1,655 manat ($973.5) April 28 1,656 manat ($970) April 22 1,657 manat ($974.7) April 29 1,683 manat ($990) April 23 1,639 manat ($964.1) April 30 1,667 manat ($980) April 24 1,655 manat ($973.5) May 1 1,636 manat ($960) April 25 1,651 manat ($971.1) May 2 1,656 manat ($970) Average weekly rate 1,651 manat ($971.1) Average weekly rate 1,659 manat ($980)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 14 manat ($8), or 0.9 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by three manat ($1.7), or 0.2 percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,605 manat ($940).

Palladium ounce value change April 21 1,632 manat ($960) April 28 1,607 manat ($950) April 22 1,607 manat ($945.2) April 29 1,612 manat ($950) April 23 1,593 manat ($937) April 30 1,591 manat ($940) April 24 1,602 manat ($942.3) May 1 1,595 manat ($940) April 25 1,607 manat ($945.2) May 2 1,621 manat ($950) Average weekly rate 1,608 manat ($945.8) Average weekly rate 1,605 manat ($940)

