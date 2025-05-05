Israel looks forward to building strong partnership with ADB

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Israel looks forward to building strong partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Shmuel Abramzon, Alternate Governor of ADB from Israel said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“This is a landmark moment for us. Israel is honored to join this community of nations working

together to promote sustainable, inclusive growth across Asia and the Pacific. We commend the

bank’s efforts to shape a forward-looking digital agenda, and we are thrilled to be part of this

journey,” he said.

Abramzon said that Israel has witnessed firsthand how digital innovation and technology can transform an economy.

“From our thriving startup ecosystem to breakthroughs in cybersecurity, fintech, and

digital health, we know that innovation is not only a source of growth—it is a foundation for

resilience, competitiveness, and opportunity.

We believe that ADB is uniquely positioned to help its members harness the power of

digitalization. To do so, the bank should continue to leverage the collective know-how of its members, encourage deeper knowledge-sharing, and embed digital components into the design

of its projects—from infrastructure to education to finance. If done thoughtfully, digitalization can

help developing countries leapfrog traditional development paths,” he said.

The governor noted that Israel is eager to contribute its experience, talent, and technologies to this important endeavor.

“We look forward to building a strong partnership

with ADB and, through it, deepening our collaboration with governments and private sectors across the region,” Abramzon noted.