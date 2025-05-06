IMF urges Tajikistan to tackle electricity sector losses through stronger reforms
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The IMF has called for stronger efforts to improve the financial health of Tajikistan's electricity sector. A 15 percent tariff hike was implemented in April 2025, with further adjustments planned through 2027.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy