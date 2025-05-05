MILAN, Italy, May 5. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) makes valuable contribution to various areas of national transformation in Turkmenistan, Myratdurdy Orazdurdyyev, Temporary Alternate Governor of ADB from Turkmenistan, said in his statement for the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“According to the Program of the President of Turkmenistan for Socioeconomic Development of the Country in 2022-2028, Turkmenistan continues to implement large-scale consistent activities related to a number of key priorities,” he said.

Orazdurdyyev noted that today, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates reach over 6 percent due to positive dynamics in all sectors.

“Work is underway to implement the principles of the Global Methane Commitment to which our country joined at the COP29 climate summit on 11 November 2024. All the necessary conditions are being created for growth of the private sector, the share of which in GDP without the fuel and energy complex amounted to 71 percent at the end of last year. By assisting Turkmenistan in implementing the above-mentioned medium-term reform agenda, the Asian Development Bank, as the long-standing, reliable partner of the country, makes a valuable contribution to various areas of the national transformation,” he said.

Orazdurdyyev pointed out that also, Turkmenistan joins efforts with ADB on multilateral platforms to have productive discussions on exchange of experience in the field of Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization and concerning regional climate change initiatives.

“Based on these opportunities for cooperation with ADB, in the future we plan to move together along a Regional Integration in Asia and the Pacific through Digital Transformation to promote both national and regional reforms and contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth of all countries in the region,” he said.