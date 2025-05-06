Azerbaijan’s carpet production declines in 1Q2025
The article reveals output of carpets and carpet products in Azerbaijan during the first quarter of this year. According to the State Statistics Committee, this figure amounted to 700 square meters, meaning a year-on-year decrease by 100 square meters (12.5 percent)
