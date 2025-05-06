Azerbaijan approves MoU on agricultural co-op inked with Pakistan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving "Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan on Agricultural Cooperation" signed in Baku on February 24, 2025 was approved.

Following the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) specified in this decree, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Pakistan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.