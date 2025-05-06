Azerbaijan significantly ramps up expenditures on chlorine import in early 2025

The article sheds light on chlorine import by Azerbaijan from abroad in the first two months of this year. The import volume reached 136 tons, and the value - $58,000, marking growth of 34 tons (33.3 percent), and $18,000 (45 percent), respectively.

