Azerbaijan, UAE focus on upgrading relations to strategic partnership level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash on 6 May during her official visit to the United Arab Emirates, the parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

Welcoming the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament cordially, Saqr Ghobash spoke of his confidence that the current visit would contribute to the development of the relations between the two countries and their legislatures. He emphasized the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan and spoke appreciatively of the progress achieved in the field of economic collaboration.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remarked that this was her first visit to the United Arab Emirates in her capacity as Speaker of the Milli Majlis and expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and high level of hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation.

It was said at the meeting that our countries are united by historical, religious, and cultural ties, while the bilateral relations continue to develop in a spirit of brotherhood, mutual respect, trust, and support. The discussion also hovered on the important role the joint efforts of the two countries’ leaders as well as high-level reciprocal visits had played in elevating the relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

The cooperation of the sides within international organizations was brought up, too. It was said that our countries successfully collaborate and support each other in international and regional bodies such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis told about the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It was said that the events held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship contribute to the institutional development of the organization and the strengthening of its international standing. The Speaker expressed her satisfaction with the participation of representatives from the United Arab Emirates’ parliament in the activities of the Parliamentary Network.

Speaker of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash congratulated Sahiba Gafarova on her re-election as Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, remarking that the Network could play an important role in the context of the current polarization and tensions in international relations. He also emphasized that his country attaches great importance to cooperation within this platform.

It was said then that the links between the two legislatures advanced as confidently and in the spirit of the interstate relations. This cooperation, be it bilateral or through international parliamentary institutions, provides for positive results in the concerned area. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled fondly her previous encounters with the Speaker of the Federal National Council, pointing out that such contacts, including reciprocal visits, contributed favorably to the progress of the relationship. The important role that efforts of the friendship groups play in the strengthening of the inter-parliamentary ties was broached as well. Sahiba Gafarova voiced appreciation of the steady involvement of members of the UAE Parliament in the international events arranged by the Milli Majlis.

A very successful cooperation between the Azerbaijani COP29 Chairmanship and the UAE COP28 Chairmanship was mentioned as well. It was stressed that three delegates of the UAE Parliament had taken part in the Parliamentary Meeting on the COP29 sidelines and that there had been an exchange of experience in staging that event between the two sides.

The conversation also saw an exchange of views upon other matters of shared concern.

