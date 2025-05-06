Kazakhstan allocates fresh funds to revitalize its Ridder CHPP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, has signed a decree allocating approximately 1.7 billion tenge (about $3.23 million) from the Government Reserve for repair works at the combined heat and power plant in Ridder, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan’s government.

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, under the document, the funds in the form of targeted current transfers will be transferred to the budget of the East Kazakhstan region for repair works at the Ridder heat and power plant.

"Over the past two years, 15.5 billion tenge (about $29.45 million) have been allocated from the Government Reserve and the regional budget for the Ridder CHPP (Combined Heat and Power Plant). Repair and restoration works have been carried out on the boilers and turbine, reducing the wear of the station from 75 percent to 46 percent. Repairs have been completed on the heat networks, covering a length of 21.3 km, which has reduced the wear of the heat networks from 82 percent to 67 percent," the message says.

Moreover, at the same time, repairs are needed for units and mechanisms that were not included in the 2023-2024 repair campaign. Repairs are required for boiler units and turbo units, as well as for the complex and open distribution devices responsible for the stable power supply of the equipment.

It is also noted that the allocated funds will ensure the timely and high-quality preparation of the Ridder heat and power plant for the upcoming 2025-2026 heating season.

In 2024, with the goal of effective management of the CHP and ensuring financial and personnel stability, the property complex of the station was transferred to municipal ownership.