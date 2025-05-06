Kyrgyzstan soon to host CAREC senior officials meeting - ADB's Lyaziza Sabyrova

MILAN, Italy, May 6. Kyrgyzstan will soon host a senior officials meeting of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said during a briefing held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“We have very strong cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank. In fact, last year was the 30th anniversary of partnership. But on the CAREC specifically, a lot of regional events are taking place in Kyrgyz Republic. Actually, very soon, we have a CAREC senior officials meeting in Issyk Kul in June.

Representatives of all 10 CAREC countries are coming there. We will be discussing strategic issues, also investment, regional portfolio, and so on. And also, we are preparing for the ministerial conference this year in second half of November,” she said.

Sabyrova noted that besides these institutional events, within CAREC, there are transport sector working groups, energy, trade facilitation.

“This is where the real action is happening. Because countries are getting together and discussing, debating, promoting regional cooperation projects there. In addition to that, we had actually quite a few initiatives coming from Kyrgyz government also,” she added.