Azerbaijan, Swiss company forge path for investment options in social investment projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Eddy Pirard, CEO of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) company of Switzerland, Trend reports via the minister's X publication.

Jabbarov said that the meeting discussed the company’s operations in Azerbaijan, the legislative framework governing tobacco product manufacturing and the application of excise duties, as well as potential opportunities for the company to participate in social investment projects in the country.

JTI is the international tobacco division of Japan Tobacco (Global Fortune 500), one of the three largest international Big Tobacco product manufacturers. The holding company is JT International SA and headquartered in Tokyo, Geneva, and Raleigh, North Carolina. It sells its brands in 120 countries.

