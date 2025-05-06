Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE's Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The guests were informed that the mosque, which is the largest in the country, had been built on the initiative of the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is visited by up to 40,000 people on Friday and holiday prayers.

Gafarova made a heartfelt entry in the temple’s memorial book after having acquainted herself with the mosque.