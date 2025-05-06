Kazakhstan, Vietnam join forces to explore untapped oil and gas potential

Kazakhstan and Vietnam have agreed to enhance cooperation in oil and gas exploration and services, as outlined in a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership. Both nations aim to explore opportunities for collaboration in the energy sector, including clean and renewable energy. The agreement was finalized during the working visit of Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary, To Lam, to Kazakhstan, where key documents were signed. On May 7, To Lam will also attend a military parade in Astana to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

