Iranian spokesperson reaffirms country's unwavering "red lines" in nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Iran’s fundamental red lines in indirect nuclear negotiations with the US remain unchanged, said the Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani emphasized that the talks are all about nuclear matters, and Iran is sticking to its guns regarding the red lines it has laid out time and again.

She noted that for the past two decades, Iran’s stance has remained consistent. Iran has never retreated from its rightful position.

The spokesperson reiterated that Iran views nuclear energy as essential for peaceful purposes and for meeting its domestic energy needs.

“For this reason, Iran has taken part in several rounds of talks and maintains that the other side must now prove the credibility of its position,” Mohajerani added.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

