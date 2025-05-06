Yelo Bank launches Summer Internship Program!

A great opportunity for students and recent graduates who want to build a bright career in banking! Yelo Bank is excited to announce the opening of registration for the long-awaited "Summer Challenge 2025" internship program.

Participants will gain new knowledge and skills in a corporate environment where modern Agile methodology is applied. After successfully completing the program, they will have the opportunity to secure a job at Yelo Bank. During the internship, participants will be evaluated on the following qualities:

Initiative and willingness to learn;

Positive and creative thinking;

Result-oriented approach;

Ability to work in a team.

Interns will be placed in various departments such as Human Resources, Sales, Finance and Accounting, Programming, Information Technology, Brand Management, and the Bank's service network during the summer months, based on their qualities and skills.



Those wishing to apply should submit their application by May 20, 2025, in the form of a motivational video answering the question “Why me and why Yelo?”. The video should be between 60 seconds and 2 minutes long. Candidates who demonstrate a creative approach to the task will be given priority during the selection process. So hurry up and apply! Join the Summer Challenge internship program to spend your summer productively and effectively, and build a career at Yelo. To register: http://tinyurl.com/24vhbfw4.

